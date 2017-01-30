Oklahoma students break into Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium was broken into, again.

According to LSU officials, two University of Oklahoma students were spotted inside the stadium Sunday around noon.

Officers were sent to the stadium and found Samuel Holland, 20, and Lucas Meacham, 19, inside.

According to the police report officers told the students to “get down,” but both ran away and managed to squeeze through a security gate. But, both Holland and Miller were quickly caught by LSU Police Officers.

The students are charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business and resisting an officer by flight, and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said no damage was reported. Ballard also said this was the fourth recent break in at Tiger Stadium.