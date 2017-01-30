Second man pleads guilty to 2014 murder of Vermilion Parish deputy

A second man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 death of a Vermilion Parish sheriff’s deputy.

Today, 21-year-old Baylon Taylor was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Another defendant, 23-year-old Quintylan Richard plead guilty to the same charge in June 2016 and is currently serving a life sentence.

Allen Bares Jr. was mowing grass at his home on June 23, 2014, when he was confronted Richard and Baylon Taylor, who had allegedly just burglarized a home.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon issued the following statement about Taylor’s sentence:

“The news today on the life sentence without benefit of parole or probation handed down by the 15th Judicial District on Baylon Taylor for the murder of Deputy Allen M. Bares is great news for the family of Deputy Bares, the entire Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, all of law enforcement in general and our community. It brings comfort knowing that the thin blue line does not put their life on the line daily for nothing and it brings reassurance to all of us by knowing when a police officer is killed in the line of duty, a sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole or a death sentence will be pursued on those responsible so that these men and women who sacrifice there lives to protect and serve do so with meaning. I would like to thank my entire department, all of the other law enforcement agencies that helped with the investigation and the local District Attorney’s Office for the hard work put forth on this case so that all of us could find justified resolve in this case, not only us but also for our brother, Deputy Allen M. Bares, God speed and rest in peace Allen.”