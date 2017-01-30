Stretch of Highway 31 between Arnaudville and Leonville under water boil advisory

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Officials with the Town of Leonville Water System has issued a water boil advisory for customers along a stretch of Highway 31.

The affected area begins at the 1000 block of Highway 31 and ends at the 2800 block between Arnaudville and Leonville.

Officials say a 4″ main water line broken due to a contractor drilling through the water line.

Crews have repaired the line and are flushing the area, which is why the boil advisory is currently in place.

Affected customers are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute in a clean container before consuming.

The advisory will be lifted once clean samples have been cleared by DHH.

Customers with questions can call the Town Manager at (337) 308-8447 or 879-0035.