UL issues statement on President Trump’s immigration order

The following is a statement by Dr. Joseph Savoie, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette:

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has historically benefited from the scientific, cultural and economic contributions of international students and scholars and values all students, faculty members and researchers, regardless of their country of origin.

“The University remains firmly committed to supporting all of our international students, faculty and their families.

“To avoid possible delays re-entering the United States, we advise students and faculty members from the seven affected countries to consider postponing or canceling travel until more details about the executive order are available.

“Any international student who has questions or concerns about the executive order should contact the University’s Office of International Affairs, which is in Room 136 of the Student Union. The Office’s phone number is (337) 482-6819; its email is oia@louisiana.edu.

“UL Lafayette’s Graduate School will accommodate any students who are completing their degrees. For more information, go to the Graduate School in Martin Hall, Suite 332, send email to gradschool@louisiana.edu, or phone (337) 482-6965.

“Faculty members with questions or concerns should contact the Office of Academic Affairs in Martin Hall, Room 231, (337) 482-6454, provost@louisiana.edu.

“Counseling for students and faculty is available at the Counseling and Testing Center in Saucier Wellness Center, (337) 482-6480, counseling@louisiana.edu.

“I would also like to reaffirm that the University expects everyone to show respect to students and faculty of all backgrounds, ethnicities, religious beliefs, genders, sexual orientations and political affiliations.”