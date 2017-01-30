UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-49 service road in Opelousas

UPDATE: THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM THE ST. LANDRY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

St. Landry Parish – Today, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US 190 at Interstate 49 near Opelousas. The crash claimed the life of 37 year old Donald Prudhomme of Opelousas.

Preliminary investigation revealed 32 year old Mary Faulk was operating a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and was stopped on the I-49 Service Road at its intersection with US 190. While Faulk was attempting to cross both lanes of US 190 in order to gain access to I-49, she struck a 2014 Nissan Xterra, operated by 30 year old Tracey Bihm of Port Barre. After impact, Bihm’s vehicle began to overturn, and an unrestrained passenger, 37 year old Donald Prudhomme was ejected.

Prudhomme sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries, they were transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, although standard toxicology tests are pending.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Three people are recovering in a local hospital, one with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in Opelousas.

State Police say a woman pulled out of the Walmart and onto the I-49 frontage road and hit the driver’s side of an oncoming SUV, causing it to overturn.

The lone passenger in the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The woman and the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

As of now, no one has been cited or charged in the crash.

Overturned vehicle on service road near I-49 just outside Opelousas. Passenger in serious condition, ejected from vehicle. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/rIELhfjFfI — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) January 30, 2017