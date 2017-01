LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – What better way to spend a Saturday than by picking fresh fruits and vegetables and getting lunch at one of several local food trucks?

The weekly Farmer’s Market that takes place every Saturday at the Horse Farm on Johnston street will feature the Inaugural First Saturday Food Truck Round-up this weekend.

A handful of locally based food trucks, including C’est Bon Manger and The Bus Stop, will be on hand from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.