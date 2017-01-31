Broussard Police seeking armed robbery suspect

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police are currently on the scene of an armed robbery and are searching for the suspect.

Chief Brannon Decou tells News 10 that officers responded around 8:15 a.m. at the Dollar General in the 1200 block of Albertson’s Parkway.

Decou says the suspect entered the store with a handgun and later fled the scene in a grey pickup truck that is described as being very dirty and having something covering the licence plate.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender white male wearing a green raincoat jacket and a tan hat.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to call Broussard Police.

Decou says no one was harmed during the incident.