Crowley Police seeking person of interest in counterfeit case

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Courtesy: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a counterfeit money investigation.

The person of interest was captured on surveillance video and is described as ” a white male, medium build, with short brown hair and a beard.”

He was seen leaving in a white Ford F-250.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish  at (337) 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

 

