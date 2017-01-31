Defendants in Knight Oil case may be in court soon

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Three men accused of planting drugs on the vehicle of a Knight Oil Tools vice president could be in court next month.

Court records show Mark Knight, Jason Kinch and Corey Jackson all are slated to appear before 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith on Feb. 16 for pre-trial hearings.

Similar hearings were scheduled throughout 2016, but were repeatedly delayed, records show, at the request of both defense and prosecuting attorneys at different times.

Documents also show Kinch has changed attorneys multiple times and has been appointed an indigent defender.

The case began in April 2015, when Louisiana State Police announced their findings of a lengthy investigation.

Authorities say Mark Knight, then a top executive at Knight Oil Tools, launched a plot to plant illegal drugs on the vehicle of his brother, Bryan Knight. At the time, Bryan Knight was a vice-president with the company.

Mark Knight allegedly paid company employee Russell Manuel, then-State Trooper Jackson and then-Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputy Kinch to participate in the scheme. The plot came at a time of an ownership dispute within the company.

Manuel pleaded guilty in September 2016 to multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methadone and hydrocodone; intimidating a witness and conspiracy to commit corrupt influence.

A judge suspended Manuel’s prison sentence and placed him on probation. In exchange, Manuel is expected to testify against Knight, Jackson and/or Kinch in court.