Human skull, other remains found on Germany Road in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La ( WVLA ) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating reports of a human skull being found on Germany Road in Prairieville.

According to authorities, dispatched deputies discovered clothing and other remains located near the skull in a wooded area.

A source told WVLA and WGMB that a resident let his dog out, and the dog returned home with a skull in his mouth. The remains were located 10 feet into the woods behind the home.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators are actively working to identify the remains.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.