Iberia Parish Councilman Joseph Davis resigns for health reasons

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish District Two Councilman Joseph Davis is stepping down after only about three years of service.

News Tens Dalfred Jones has the story.

“For about a week now, Iberia Parish district two Councilman, Joseph Davis, has been trying to step down from his seat. In spite of a few roadblocks, Davis still plans to enter retirement once the process is complete.”

Appointed to the council in 2014, Davis has represented the citizens of District Two for almost three years but is now deciding to move on because of personal reasons and due to his health.

“I didn’t feel I was going to put my best foot forward because of the position I’m in. So I said, let somebody else take the ball and they might carry it further than what I carried it.”

As Davis steps down, that means the council will have 20 days from the time the Secretary of State confirms Davis’ resignation, to appoint a replacement.

“The person that’s going to replace Mr. Davis would have to live in the district who at least six months, in some cases up to a year and they have to be a registered voter.”

A race for the District two seat may be on ballots in Iberia Parish this fall, if that is the case, qualifying for the position will open mid July.

“I’m looking for someone that wants to work to better Iberia Parish. That wants to work with The administration and the council to try and do things to put the parish in a position where we need to be.”

No matter who fills the seat, Davis says the entire council must continue to move forward.

“The reason why we are up there is to represent the people and do what’s best for Iberia Parish.”

Just in case voters are curious, the district two seat will not be on the ballot in March.

Qualifications for the March 25th election date ended on January 13th.

In Iberia Parish, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.””