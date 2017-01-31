Louisiana considers new concept toward I-10 capital corridor enhancement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Transportation officials say it would cost about $13 billion to maintain the state’s roads, highways, and bridges. A task force created by the governor says it might have a solution. The Task Force on Transportation Infrastructure Investment has recommended the concept of private-public partnerships.

Other states have done it — so why not Louisiana?

State Representative Terry Landry is the Vice Chair of the Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee. “You get your money back. You get the contract to do the job. The whole scheme has not been really cleared and presented yet. The public-private partnerships with the people who put up the money would get their money back.”

Landry says the task force plans to focus on I-10 along the Baton Rouge area. Congestion in Baton Rouge affects traffic along the entire corridor including Acadiana. Landry says projects are piling-up and the roads are crumbling as time goes by.

“Experts have said those bridges and overpasses in many cases have lived out their life expectancy. So, it’s now time to start reinvesting in those highways, roadways and our infrastructure,” says Landry.

“Private investors have their eyes on Louisiana and are eager to invest here,” says DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

“If we have the funding, I am confident that P3s can work in Louisiana. When handled responsibly, the benefit of these agreements is that more projects can be delivered sooner and that is what we want to provide to the people of Louisiana,” notes Wilson.

Lafayette Resident Irvin Grandpre says improvements to 1-10 would be a relief. “That would be great. If I could go straight through and not have to wait.”

Grandpre says his family would appreciate it as well. He admits he travels I-10 to New Orleans more often than not. “When you have kids with you and they get antsy. They don’t want to sit in the vehicle for 3 hours. It’s tough. We run-out of snacks. We run-out of juice boxes and all that,” explains Grandpre.

The deadline for private entities to submit an online Request for Information form to the Department of Transportation is March 31st.

For more information: http://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announcements/Announcement.aspx?key=13067