Louisiana lieutenant governor in France to promote tourism

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: News Star file photo via The Daily Advertiser)
(Photo: News Star file photo via The Daily Advertiser)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a delegation to France to promote international travel in a country with strong ties to Louisiana.

Nungesser’s office announced the trip Tuesday, two days after the delegation arrived in Paris. The travelers wrap up their trip Thursday. Besides Nungesser, the lieutenant governor’s office says 26 others – tourism leaders and three state lawmakers – are in the delegation.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much the trip will cost the state.

The Louisiana group planned to meet with travel bloggers, tour operators, local media and the mayors of Paris and Lyon.

Nungesser’s office says the trip is an opportunity to promote Baton Rouge’s bicentennial this year and New Orleans’ tricentennial next year.

French visitors are among the largest group of international travelers to Louisiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s