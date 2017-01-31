Massive 35,000 square foot NFL store is size of football field

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — You can’t go to the Super Bowl without bringing home a souvenir and at the Super Bowl, the souvenir shop is super-sized.

At 35,000 square feet, the store is fittingly the size of a football field.

One look and you’re in awe and even the workers, like Aldo Valades, have to look twice.

“It’s amazing. It truly is. Not only do you get to shop, you get to experience the NFL,” Valades said.

You want it? They got it. They literally have a little bit of everything, including interactive stations. Just don’t forget your wallet.

Houston resident Joey Blackwell described the store like a “rodeo” but all about football.

Michelle Garcia says there’s something for every fan.

“They’ve got everything from $3.99 to hundreds of dollars, so they’ve got something for everybody here,” she said.

The shop is located at 1001 Avendia de las Americas in Houston and free to the public. It’s open daily through Super Bowl Sunday.