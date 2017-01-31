Pats coach Chad O’Shea getting ready for Houston homecoming

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — New England Patriots’ wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea is heading back to where it all started.

“It’s a dream for me to be back at the University of Houston,” O’Shea said. “This is something, you can’t — it’s going to be a special memory for me.”

O’Shea played quarterback for the University of Houston in the late 1990s.

Once his playing days were done, he started his coaching career with the Cougars, and this week, as the Pats prepare for Super Bowl LI, they’re taking over the University of Houston football facility as their temporary home.

“It is going to be special for me to walk on those fields because that’s where I played, and that’s where I started my coaching career, so that’s gonna be a real special experience for me — just knowing that I started there and now coming back as a Super Bowl contender and being in the Super Bowl, it’s going to be great,” he said.

And to make things even more special, O’Shea will once again work alongside his father, Mike “Doc” O’Shea, who’s been the head athletic trainer at Houston since 1993.

No doubt a proud father, Mike is also looking forward to the experience.

“To see him go to the Super Bowl is…a dream come true,” Mike O’Shea said. “But not only that, to come to the city that we live in, Houston, Texas—and on top of that, they’re going to work out at our facility. So I don’t think as a dad you can get it much better.”

The Patriots’ success is well documented. Under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, they’ve made seven Super Bowls, winning four of them.

Chad O’Shea has already won a title with the Patriots in 2014, and this will be his third time coaching in the big game. So when they punched their ticket to Houston, his father’s message was simple.

