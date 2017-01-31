Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Payless shoe store on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette police are seeking the suspect responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at the Payless shoe store at 111 W Willow Street in Lafayette Tuesday night.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff says officers were sent to the store around 8:30 p.m. in response to a robbery in progress.

It is believed a single, male suspect had a gun of some kind, and was able to get money from the store.

No one was injured, Ratcliff said.

Employees told police the suspect fled the scene in a SUV. The color, make and model is unknown at this time.