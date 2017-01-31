Possible federal funding for flood victims in Acadiana

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Many Acadiana flood victims are still struggling nearly six months after the historic flood.

They’re hoping federal dollars can help them get back on their feet.

The city of Youngsville was one of the hardest hit areas.

To possibly help with some of the burden, the Restore Louisiana Task Force is coming to Youngsville on Friday.

For Youngsville resident Paul Hebert, the August flood is something he’s happy to be far away from.

“I did not have flood insurance. It’s one of those things when you’re buying a house. It’s flood zone x. It never crosses your mind at the time,” Hebert said.

Youngsville’s Chief Administrative Officer Simone Champagne said around 90 percent of residents didn’t have flood insurance either.

At the task force meeting Friday, the mayor and the public will speak about getting some federal money for Youngsville.

In December, Congress approved $1.2 billion to help Louisiana flood victims.

“He wants to make sure that Youngsville is not forgotten in this whole effort for flood. Although we understand completely the whole state was devastated,” Champagne said.

For Hebert, he’s just about done rebuilding his home in Youngsville, and hopes the federal funds will go to those most in need.

“There’s definitely some people in a lot of worse off situations that could really use it. We’re fortunate enough and grateful enough to be on our feet and continue our lives as normal,” Hebert said.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force meeting will be at the Youngsville Sports Complex at 9:30 a.m. Friday and will have time for public comments.

KLFY will have a live stream of the entire meeting on kfly.com.