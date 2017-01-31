Restore Louisiana Task Force Meets in Youngsville Feb. 3 for Public Comments

The following is a news release from the Restore Louisiana Task Force:

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Restore Louisiana Task Force is scheduled to meet in Lafayette Parish at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center at 801 Savoy Road in Youngsville. The meeting will be streamed live online at restore.la.gov.

Immediately following the meeting, a public comment session will be held regarding the state’s action plan for a $1.2 billion federal flood-relief appropriation approved by Congress in December. The plan, approved by the Restore Louisiana Task Force on Jan. 20, seeks to expand assistance beyond low-to-moderate-income households and residents who live outside of floodplains. An earlier plan for $437.8 million will be folded into the latest plan for an appropriation total of $1.6 billion.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Community of Development has proposed using the latest appropriation to provide at least some measure of assistance to residents who experienced major or severe damage to their homes and who did not have flood insurance. In addition, the appropriation would fund rental assistance, economic development help for small businesses and farmers, and help for parishes in meeting match requirements for additional assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

An explanation of eligibility of federal funds so that benefits are not duplicated for Louisiana homeowners, renters and businesses is found here.

In addition, Gov. Edwards will return to Washington, D.C., in February to join the state’s congressional delegation in ongoing efforts to garner more federal aid from the new Congress. The state has estimated that at least $2 billion more is needed to fund a sustainable recovery from the floods.

“We’re continuing to work closely with the new administration and federal government agencies to eliminate as many hurdles as possible and speed final approval of the $1.6 billion in current appropriations,” says Julie Baxter Payer, deputy chief of staff for Gov. Edwards.

About the Restore Louisiana Task Force

The Restore Louisiana Task Force comprises 21 individuals from throughout the state who were appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to oversee the rebuilding process after historic flooding in March and August 2016 impacted 51 parishes. The Task Force’s mission is divided into six categories: community planning, economic, health and social services, housing, infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. All task force documents are available at http://restore.la.gov/resources/. For more information, visit restore.la.gov.