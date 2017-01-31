The Boy Scouts of America to allow transgender youth

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Monday the Boy Scouts of America changed their rules and will now accept youth based on their gender identity not their birth certificate, opening the door for transgender youth to join the scouts.

“The main thing is the main thing, quality scouting program for more youth. This is just an opportunity to fulfill that mission,” said Gary McGoffin.

Previously youth seeking to join the boy scouts were placed based on the gender noted on their birth certificate. Now they will be placed based on what gender they identify with.

“One thing to keep in mind is this is a national organization. We serve all fifty states and abroad. Each state has their own laws and as an national organization and you can’t operate in one way in one state and a different way in another,” said Art Hawkins.

Evangeline area Council Executive Director Art Hawkins said the organization is no stranger to change.

“I think a lot of people might say this was the natural progression. In 2013 the Boy Scouts of America voted to allow openly gay youth to remain members of the boy scouts,” said Hawkins.

This change will not affect faith based groups; however, with controversial change, Eagle Scout Gary McGoffin said he expects several questions.

“No one is forcing anything upon those faith based organizations those are still protected by a constitutional law. What we are going to do is we are going to help each applicant that comes to us find the best unit for themselves.”

MaGoffin assured parents, members and future members that the organization will continue to offer the best experience to members regardless of gender.

“If you concentrate on the youth and what they need to do to be good citizens and to be good people then this becomes a much, much easier conversation,” said McGoffin.

The Boy Scouts of America said these changes will go into effect immediately.