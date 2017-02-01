Gueydan man arrested for drug and firearm possession, boating violations

VERMILION PARISH (KLFY) – A Gueydan man was arrested by Wildlife & Fisheries agents on Saturday for alleged drug and safe boating charges.

Agents were on patrol when they observed a vessel traveling at night without the required running lights.

Brien Klumpp was stopped in the vessel and agents conducted a boating safety check.

Klumpp was found to be in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs

Boating Safety Violations