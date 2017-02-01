Lafayette Consolidated Government trying to take down fake Facebook page

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government is warning residents about a fake Facebook page purporting to be the parish government’s actual page.

LCG Chief Communications Officer Cydra Wingerter said Wednesday that city officials were working with Facebook to have the fake account removed.

In a statement, Wingerter said LCG neither condones nor has any involvement with the activity associated with this page, including posts made on the page or comments made from the account on other Facebook pages.

LCG’s official Facebook page is titled “Lafayette Consolidated Governemnt” while the fake account uses the name, Lafayette City Government.

 

