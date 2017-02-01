Life sentence in Acadia double murder overturned

(The Daily Advertiser) – An appeals court has vacated the sentence of a man convicted of the January 2005 murder of two Acadia Parish women.

In 2013, a jury unanimously convicted Daniel B. Prince of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Angela Matte and Jackie Campbell.

Prince had allegedly met the women at a bar near Rayne and went home with them. He allegedly told a fellow inmate that he killed the women and set fire to their mobile home.

The jury was deadlocked on sentencing Prince. The district court later sentenced him to life in prison, according to court documents.

Prince filed motions arguing he did not waive his right to appeal and his attorney testified to the same, leading to a legal tangle that brought the matter to the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal. With one judge dissenting, the appeals court upheld the conviction of Prince on the two murder charges, but vacated the life sentence. The case will be sent back to Acadia Parish for re-sentencing.