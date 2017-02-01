Local restaurant hosting crawfish boil benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of the Hub City’s favorite crawfish spots is about to open it’s second location in Downtown Lafayette.

But before that, Hook & Boil will be hosting “Boiling Over,” a crawfish boil benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

The family-friendly and free community event takes place this Saturday at Parc San Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The event will feature fun jumps, live music and, of course, crawfish!

Boiling Over will run from Noon – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.