LSU lands 23, and the 7th best recruiting class in America

BATON ROUGE – LSU landed another strong signing class on Wednesday as head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers filled needs on both sides of the ball on their way to a Top 10 national ranking.

LSU class, which included a total of 23 signees, was ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN, 247Sports and Scout. The Tigers were ranked No. 8 by Rivals.

Six of the 23 members of LSU’s class are already enrolled in school and will take part in spring practice which starts on March 11. Of the 23 signees, 13 are on the defensive side of the ball, while 10 are on offense.

The class includes eight players from the state of Louisiana, six from Texas, two each from Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and one from West Virginia. The six signees from Texas is the most for the Tigers from the Lone Star State since 1988.

The class includes four defensive players with five-star status – linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Jacob Phillips, safety JaCoby Stevens and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

Defensively, LSU added four defensive linemen and four linebackers to go along with five defensive backs.

On offense, LSU added four offensive linemen, two wide receivers and quarterbacks, and one running back and fullback.

Highly-regarded quarterback Myles Brennan, who set the Mississippi prep record for passing yards (15,138), total offense (16,168) and passing touchdowns (166), officially added his name to the LSU roster. He joins early enrollee Lowell Narcisse as the two quarterbacks in the LSU class.

2017 LSU Football Signing Class

The List: View Bios and Video Highlights

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School)

Myles Brennan QB 6-4 177 Fr.-HS Long Beach, Miss. (St. Stanislaus HS)

Tory Carter FB 6-1 265 Fr.-HS Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County HS)

K’Lavon Chaisson LB 6-4 227 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)

Saahdiq Charles OL 6-5 317 Fr.-HS Jackson, Miss. (Madison-Ridgeland Academy)

Austin Deculus OL 6-6 345 Fr.-HS Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair HS)

Grant Delpit S 6-3 191 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (IMG Academy)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 5-7 209 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

Neil Farrell Jr. DE 6-4 285 Fr.-HS Mobile, Ala. (Murphy HS)

Todd Harris Jr. S 5-11 180 Fr.-HS Plaquemine, La. (Plaquemine HS)

Edward Ingram OL 6-3 354 Fr.-HS Desoto, Texas (Desoto HS)

Jontre Kirklin CB 6-0 180 Fr.-HS Lutcher, La. (Lutcher HS)

Racey McMath WR 6-3 213 Fr.-HS New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS)

Aaron Moffitt DE 6-2 253 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

Lowell Narcisse QB 6-2 237 Fr.-HS St. James, La. (St. James HS)

Jacob Phillips LB 6-3 226 Fr.-HS Nashville, Tenn. (East Nashville Magnet)

Mannie Netherly WR 6-3 185 Fr.-HS Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)

Patrick Queen LB 6-1 218 Fr.-HS Livonia, La. (Livonia HS)

Tyler Shelvin NT 6-2 380 Fr.-HS Lafayette, La. (Notre Dame HS)

JaCoby Stevens S 6-2 214 Fr.-HS Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland HS)

Seth Stewart OL 6-6 320 Fr.-HS Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Point Pleasant HS)

Tyler Taylor LB 6-1 235 Fr.-HS Buford, Ga. (Lanier HS)

Justin Thomas DE 6-5 264 Fr.-HS Spanish Fort, Ala. (Spanish Fort HS)

Kary Vincent Jr. CB 5-10 178 Fr.-HS Port Arthur, Texas (Port Arthur Memorial HS)