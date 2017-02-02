AmeriCorps is back in Acadiana repairing homes damaged in August Flood

Organizations like AmeriCorps NCCC are back in Acadiana helping homes rebuild after the August Flood.

Joyce and Roy Sorbet lived in the same two story home in Maurice, for almost 50 years, and say about 18″ of flood water came flushing in.

Their damaged home caught the attention of the First United Methodist Church in Lafayette.

The church contacted the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps to help repair the home.

“So AmeriCorp has a bunch of different branches and the NCCC branch that were in, is just one of them and its a smaller branch,” explains Katerina Barry.

The group of volunteers specialize in helping with disaster damage.

Delta 5, plans to stay in the sorbet home until all of the mudding, sanding, and dry wall is complete.

Volunteers say its rewarding to see progress since the flood first happened.

“We were here in August when the flood initially happened, and we were like mucking out homes. So it’s like really awesome to come back here and to see like the finishing effects,” says Maggie Yost.

There are 10 members that are in Acadiana. The other have of the team is working on a house in Crowley.