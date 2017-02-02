Black History Month: Highlighting Opelousas 1st African American Mayor

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) – February is black history month and we’re honoring life-long Opelousas resident, John Joseph, who served as the city’s first African-American mayor.

In honor of black history month, the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center has a special exhibit up in recognition of John.

“I’m happy that I’m being honored, to be honored is a wonderful thing,” said John.

John, now 83-years-old, made history in the city of Opelousas years ago. He served two terms as Opelousas first African-American mayor from 1987 to 1994.

“I’m proud of my father’s accomplishments,” said John’s son, Juan Joseph. “I’m proud of the fact that it happened here in Opelousas.”

Juan says his father was a man who wore many hats.

“Prior to being elected, he had been in the school system as an administrator, a principal, teacher,” said Juan.

Juan believes it was the principles his father carried over from those positions that allowed him to move the city in a positive direction.

“Very firm, a visonary, a leader, a great administrator, very prepared, and always took measures to make sure that he was informed and made informed decisions,” said Juan.

From farmboy to being the first African-American mayor, John says his proudest accomplishment was…”bringing culture back into the city,” said John. He did this by being instrumental in opening the very museum that’s honoring him.

“Under his administration, the Opelousas Museum was opened in April of 1992,” said Delores Guillory, Director of the Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center. “John Joseph did a lot for Opelousas. He brought a lot of things here in Opelousas.”

Great strides that Juan says he hopes to one day accomplish by following in his father’s footsteps and living out his legacy.

“His commitment and his actions were integral I believe in setting a foundation that established a path for the consideration of where Opelousas is now, was then, and where it came from,” said Juan.

You can view John Joseph’s exhibit at the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.