FBI gives local officers “extensive, realistic field training” in child abduction cases

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – For weeks a special team of local law enforcement has been in extensive training with the FBI.

The team’s main focus is responding to missing child cases and today all that training was finally put to the test.

Knocking on doors, entering homes and searching for clues to help find an abducted child is how law enforcement officers spent their day.

More than 60 local law enforcement officers have been working with the FBI to learn how to properly investigate missing child cases.

Thursday, their extensive training was put to the test.

“Well what you’re witnessing today is probably the most extensive, realistic field training exercise for law enforcement that’s been conducted in Acadiana in the last 20 years,” said Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Don Bostic.

Neighbors were asked to stay in character as they were questioned.

The two playing the role of the victim’s parents showed emotion as if their real child was actually taken.

It was a mock missing child case but it was treated like a real investigation

“We’ve made this so realistic because the child abductions investigations happen so rarely,” said Bostic, “These officers need to get out and hone their skills in a very realistic exercise rather than just simply in a class room.”

For hours they searched for any clues that could lead them to the missing child.

Even though the investigation wasn’t real, the emotions once they found her, were.

“You know in some of these exercises across the country we’ve seen officers actually break down in tears when they find the child,” explained Bostic, “It becomes that realistic to them.”

Now that the training is over, these men and women will be assigned to two special teams.

There will be a briefing tomorrow to determine the teams and they will be activated if a missing child’s case happens in Acadiana.

