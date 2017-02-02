Four Cajuns Tabbed To Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team

The 13th-ranked and defending Sun Belt Champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team placed a league-best four players on the 2017 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team, the conference office announced on Thursday.

Gunner Leger (SP), Dylan Moore (RP), Joe Robbins (UTL) and Steven Sensley (DH) make up the four Cajuns to receive preseason All-Sun Belt honors. Defending national champion Coastal Carolina had three members listed on the team, while Georgia Southern and South Alabama each had two.

“I think it’s a great honor to be chosen one of the best in the conference by the coaches in our league,” head coach Tony Robichaux said. “All four of these guys have worked hard to get to where they are now, and this is just another example of baseball paying someone back for their hard work and effort. These guys will certainly be counted on for us to be successful this season.”

Leger, a two-time All-Sun Belt selection, has posted 13 wins in two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns and has a 2.67 ERA in 206.0 innings of work. The junior has 168 career strikeouts and has limited opponents to a .228 average. Leger finished the 2016 season ranked first in the Sun Belt in ERA (2.26) and games started (16), third in strikeouts (81), fourth in opponents average (.214), fifth in wins (7), and seventh in innings pitched (91.2)

Moore is the Louisiana single season and career record holder for saves with 27 in two seasons. The right-hander is four saves back of tying Hugh Adams of FAU for the Sun Belt career record with 31. Moore has a 9-4 record in 58 career appearances with a 1.26 ERA in 100.1 innings. Last season, Moore registered a 0.91 ERA with 14 saves and 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. Moore has been tabbed to Louisville Slugger Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-American Teams.

Robbins and Sensley combined to tally 16 of the squads 45 home runs a year ago. Robbins led the team and finished fifth in the Sun Belt with 10 home runs, while also ranking fourth in the SBC in triples (4), sixth in total bases (108), eighth in walks (33) and stolen bases (10), ninth in runs scored (46) and tenth in slugging percentage (.491).

Sensley was third on the team with six home runs while driving in 23 runs. The junior also had seven doubles while scoring 17 runs with a .417 slugging percentage.

The baseball preseason coaches’ poll will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Louisiana opens the 2017 season at Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Feb. 17 with a 6 p.m. contest. The Cajuns home opener is slated for March 3 at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park against Southern Miss.

2017 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team

Andrew Beckwith (Coastal Carolina, Starting Pitcher, Senior)

Evan Challenger (Georgia Southern, Starting Pitcher, Redshirt Senior)

Gunner Leger (Louisiana, Starting Pitcher, Junior)

Dylan Moore (Louisiana, Relief Pitcher, Junior)

Brady Cox (UT Arlington, Catcher, Senior)

Ryan Cleveland (Georgia Southern, First Base, Senior)

Jonathan Ortega (Texas State, Second Base, Sophomore)

Drew LaBounty (South Alabama, Shortstop, Redshirt Junior)

Seth Lancaster (Coastal Carolina, Third Base, Junior)

Dalton Thomas (Little Rock, Outfield, Senior)

Billy Cooke (Coastal Carolina, Outfield, Junior)

Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama, Outfield, Sophomore)

Steven Sensley (Louisiana, Designated Hitter, Junior)

Joe Robbins (Louisiana, Utility Player, Senior)

2017 Preseason Player of the Year

Dalton Thomas (Little Rock, Outfield, Senior)

2017 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Andrew Beckwith (Coastal Carolina, Starting Pitcher, Senior)