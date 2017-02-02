NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – It’s a longer Spring in Acadiana, according to it’s resident groundhog.

Earlier this morning at Bouligney Plaza in New Iberia, Pierre C. Shaddeaux, a native nutria rat, emerged from his home to predict the weather for the next six weeks based on whether or not he would see his shadow.

He did not this year, which is in contrast to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, who did see his shadow.

No shadow for Pierre C. Shaddeaux View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY)