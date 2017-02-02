One Acadiana cites ambitious ’17 plan

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – One Acadiana rolled out an ambitious 2017 agenda Wednesday, touting plans to improve public education; develop and retain a top-flight workforce; shepherd Interstate 49 to a better, more rapid conclusion and bridge societal gaps to promote a more unified community.

Speaking to The Daily Advertiser Editorial Board and later to the organization’s annual dinner meeting, One Acadiana President and CEO Jason El Koubi said the organization is celebrating a successful second year — the organization was birthed from Lafayette’s Greater Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 8, 2015 — but challenges rest ahead for the organization and its 1,200 members in nine parishes.

It was a “significant” year, El Koubi said, one in which the organization accomplished goals set from the outset. One Acadiana has built a professional team, fostered regional cohesion among the nine member parishes, recruited and retained businesses and industries, expanded its marketing and efforts and broadened its membership base.

Operated at ‘elite level’ in 2016

2016 Chairman Jerry Vascocu said the organization is operating at “an elite level,” exercising three “core strategies”: becoming more competitive, telling Acadiana’s story and helping make the region more beautiful.

To that end, he said, One Acadiana, acting on the community’s wishes, has teamed with the Senior Pastoral Alliance and other area partners to promote advancement in the Interstate 49 Connector’s design process. Now, he said, the project is poised to progress with better design options.

The Connector, extending for some five miles through Lafayette, would connect the present I-49, which ends in Lafayette, to New Orleans along the U.S. Highway 90 route.

“In 2017, we expect to substantially finalize an overall design for the Connector, putting the project in a better place than we’ve been in 15 years,” he said.

One Acadiana also released a workforce strategy last month, he said. One of the five initiatives was to retrain and re-employ oil and gas workers who’ve been displaced by the downturn in oil prices that have plagued the industry, dominant in Acadiana, since 2014.

“We helped host an Industrial Trades Career Fair, which connected nearly 2,000 job seekers with opportunities in south Louisiana,” he said.

AcadianaOpportunity.com, an online portal for displaced workers, had more than 10,000 visits and helped more than 800 people. A second trade fair will be held Feb. 22.

Focus on school infrastructure, prisons

Vascocu said One Acadiana committed itself to improving public schools, he said, learning about regional public school systems and arriving at this uncomfortable local reality: Lafayette schools are woefully underserved by their infrastructure.

“There are nearly 500 temporary school buildings in Lafayette,” he said. “We’ve let temporary become permanent, and we dropped the ball.”

Frank Neuner, 2017 One Acadiana chairman, echoed Vascocu’s commitment to improving transportation, schools and infrastructure and raised him additional goals on the state level this year. Neuner said One Acadiana will work with the region’s legislative leaders, including House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, on fiscal reform, necessary to avert annual crises in state funding.

He said the organization is working with Barras on reliable funding for transportation solutions and on criminal justice reform, as well.

“We spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on incarceration, but we don’t see a good return on our investment,” Neuner said. “A wise man defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. That’s what Louisiana has been doing with its prison systems and its jails, and these practices have not made Louisiana any safer.”

Seeking inclusion in One Acadiana

Neuner also emphasized moving ahead on two fronts to promote diversity in One Acadiana: extending the organization’s reach into North Lafayette through partnership there with the Senior Pastoral Alliance, composed of about two dozen pastors; and cultivating new generations of community leadership.

“We have learned that achieving our region’s full potential will require a collaborative approach and this is why we are striving to build an inclusive organization that welcomes all members, investors and regional partners to work with us to make Acadiana a place that defies social and political fragmentation by working together to develop solutions to Acadiana’s problems and to make a better place for us, our children and grandchildren,” he said.

Neuner said the North Lafayette pastors have “a shared vision to elevate this community and region.” Partnering with them, he said, would represent “an enormous step” forward.

He also said the Leadership Institute of Acadiana, now 30 years old, and One Acadiana have taken a joint initiative to strengthen leadership programs and develop new leaders. Ashley Mudd is the program’s first director.

Of particular pride, One Acadiana leaders said, is this fruit of an early One Acadiana initiative: The Louisiana Economic Development has certified for industrial use a 704-acre industrial park on two sites in Lacassine.

“This is the largest certified site in the region and brings our total certified acreage up to more than 1,500 acres,” Neuner said. The site has both interstate and rail access, which makes it “perfect” for a manufacturing operation.