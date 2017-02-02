Pelicans fall hard to Pistons late

AP, WWL-TV Published:
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) battles for the ball with Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) during the first quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. (Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a career-high 38 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 118-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Tobias Harris added 19 points and Andre Drummond 17 for the Pistons, who ended an eight-game losing streak to New Orleans. Detroit had lost three in a row overall.
New Orleans blew a nine-point lead in the third quarter and lost its third straight and fourth in five games. Anthony Davis, who scored a career-high 59 points last February at Detroit, had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Jrue Holliday added 22 points and 11 assists.

