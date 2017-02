THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM THE MAYOR OF NEW IBERIA:

Road repairs will begin on Thursday, February 9th with work at the intersection of Reynolds and Walton. Detour signs will be posted. This work is expected to last 7-10 days, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to look for detour signs and alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the City of New Iberia’s Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.