(The Daily Advertiser) – Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to find the person(s) responsible for allegedly stealing a roll of AstroTurf from Cecilia High School.

The theft is believed to have happened on or around Jan. 24.

The turf is described as 55 feet by 8 feet long, with white and purple football field numbers and markings. The roll is valued at about $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 337-394-3071.