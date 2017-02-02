St. Landry Parish woman arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

A St. Landry Parish woman faces charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says Hannah Leblanc was arrested after deputies were dispatched to her home to investigate a disturbance. Once deputies arrived on the scene, it was learned that an argument occurred between Leblanc’s husband and a juvenile male.

Reports indicate that the 16-year-old juvenile male was having a sexual relationship with the Leblanc, who is 26 years old.

The Juvenile Section of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up investigation on February 1, where Leblanc was read her rights and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old juvenile on multiple occasions.

Leblanc was arrested for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was booked into St. Landry Parish Jail.