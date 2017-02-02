Suspect in shooting death of Joe McKnight indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge

(WWLTV) – A grand jury has indicted 54-year-old Ronald Gasser, Jr. on second-degree murder charges in the apparent ‘road rage’ shooting death of former NFL player Joe McKnight.

The indictment raises the charge in the case from manslaughter – which he was booked on by Jefferson Parish a few days after the incident – to second-degree murder.

Gasser and McKnight apparently were engaged in a road rage incident that crossed the Crescent City Connection and ended on Behrman Highway, with the two men engaged in an argument and McKnight being fatally shot by Gasser.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand previously said that Ronald Gasser was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car and Joe McKnight was at the open, passenger-side window when Gasser shot him three times on December 1.

Normand has said that McKnight and Gasser engaged in a protracted road-rage incident, starting on the Crescent City Connection bridge, down Gen. DeGaulle Boulevard, right on Behrman Highway and to a stop at the corner of Holmes Boulevard. It was McKnight who got out of the car first, and approached Gasser’s car, Normand said. When asked if McKnight was trying to enter Gasser’s car, a key factor in the justifiable homicide defense, Normand wouldn’t say. But earlier statements from authorities said blood was found on the inside panel of the passenger-side door.

If convicted as charged, Gasser would face a sentence of life imprisonment. Gasser’s bond was raised to $75,000.