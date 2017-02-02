Firefighters find body of homeowner after early morning fire

UPDATE:

While conducting a search of the residence, firefighters discovered the body of the homeowner in one of the bedrooms. Preliminary investigation indicates that the homeowner was deceased prior to the fire from an apparent suicide.

Lafayette fire investigators determined that the fire originated in a separate bedroom from the victim. The fire was set prior to the deceased’s actions.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be available once the investigation is complete.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just after 3:00 a.m. in the 200 block of California Street.

Little information is known at this time, but we will continue to monitor this story and update it as new information becomes available.