Ville Platte cemetery still in disrepair 6 months after flood

Families in Ville Platte are upset over a graveyard that remains in disrepair six months after last August’s flood.

Devastating flood waters disturbed graves in a cemetery on Shuff Road in Ville Platte.

Some were even jutting out from the ground or completely moved from their plots.

Family members of the deceased applied for and received aid from FEMA to repair the graves.

And while many have paid the contractor hired by FEMA, none of the graves have been repaired.

Pricilla Griffith, a concerned family member, showed news ten receipts of proof of payment.

“When I received a check on Saturday, they were closed. So I turned in the checks in on Monday morning. And these are the copies of the checks. I have five checks and each one of them is $600 a piece. And they stamped it, signed it and everything. So they are giving receipts,” Griffith said.

There will be a meeting in Ville Platte on Monday to address the community’s concerns.