Why Scott is one of the safest cities in Louisiana

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The City of Scott is listed as the 6th safest city to work, visit and live in the state of Louisiana and residents say this comes as no surprise.

“Well, it is. I’ve always felt that way. That’s why we live here,” said resident Brannon Hebert.

Each year the FBI collects data from police departments across the nation.

“Every crime, every report, every offense that is committed goes into a database that the FBI tracks,” said Chief Chad Leger.

Police Chief Chad Leger said the statistics show a decrease in many crime categories.

“We’ve seen some tremendous decreases. Our adult arrests are down, our juvenile arrests are down, our OWI’s are down, so we are seeing a definite decrease from 2015-2016.”

The recent stats put the city in the top ten safest cities in the state and residents couldn’t agree more.

“There’s no one hanging out on the street at night, there’s no dogs running around, it’s very clear, the neighbors are friendly. It’s just a wonderful place to live,” said resident Nettie Scott.

Leger said over the last few years his department added more manpower, which helped to deter crime.

“We did see a decrease in call volume. We saw a 12% decrease which is approximately two thousand fewer calls. We had 14,231 dispatched calls last year compared to (20)15, so seeing that decrease goes hand in hand with proactive law enforcement and additional manpower, less crime and it all falls hand in hand.”

Leger said decreasing crime is a community effort.

“We bring the whole package so it’s not just what I do, or what Chief Sonnier our fire chief does, or what Mayor Morrison does, it’s what we do that makes our city this great with great people.”

Scott made the list for top ten safest cities for the past four years.