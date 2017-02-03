2 men arrested in drug bust near Breaux Bridge schools

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Two men are now in jail after narcotics agents uncovered an illegal drug operation at residence near Breaux Bridge Elementary and Primary Schools.

Major Ginny Higgins said authorities searched the home in the 1200 block of Park Avenue after an investigation into reports of suspected illegal drug activity.

The search warrant was obtained after an undercover agent was sold illegal drugs at the home.

Today, narcotics agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office found methamphetamine, marijuana, U.S. Currency, and materials used to package and distribute illegal drugs inside the home.

31-year-old Travis Jean Lewis and 30-year-old Jeffery Journet were arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Lewis was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of codeine/promethazine mixture, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug-free zone, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Journet was charged with monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit money) and possession of drug paraphernalia.