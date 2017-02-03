3 teens charged with breaking into Louisiana trooper’s car

MADISONVILLE, La. (AP) – Authorities say three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Louisiana state trooper’s unmarked car.

The Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/2kxp4Ri ) a rifle was stolen from the Louisiana State Police car in Madisonville and authorities suspect the gun was later used in an aggravated burglary.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that two 17-year-old suspects and one age 16 were charged with burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and other counts following the car break-in Wednesday. The state police car was parked outside the trooper’s home in Madisonville, and several nearby vehicles were broken into as well.

The sheriff’s office said authorities recovered the stolen rifle, which was issued to the trooper by the state police agency.

