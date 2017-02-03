DOTD looking at changes for U.S. 90 railroad crossing

IBERIA PARISH, La. – Department of Transportation and Development officials are looking at changes to make the railroad crossing on U.S. 90 safer following a deadly crash last week.

DOTD has been studying the possibility of removing the railroad crossing.

Secretary of the DOTD, Shawn Wilson, recommended building an overpass for traffic, or a pipeline to move products from point A to point B.

Wilson says the Governor’s task force has been focusing on making a bigger investment in transportation; part of their recommendation is highway safety.

Wilson says since DOTD launched their railroad safety campaign a few weeks ago, there has been a number of vehicle and train collisions; which validates the need for the campaign. He says the state recognizes the issue, and that’s why they’re taking action to make Louisiana roads as safe as possible.