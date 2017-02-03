Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says

Laura Jarrett, CNN Published: Updated:
170125134602-01-trump-executive-order-immigration-0125-overlay-tease

Washington (CNN) – A federal judge in Washington State granted a temporary restraining order Friday night that the state’s attorney general said immediately halted President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order effective nationwide.

Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, granted the order. “No one is above the law — not even the President,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. There was no immediate response from the Trump administration.
Developing story – more to come

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s