Flood victims hopeful after Restore Louisiana Task Force meeting

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The historic flood of 2016 didn’t discriminate.

While the Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux was making rescue missions, his house was under water.

“It was this deep on me when I finally got to come see my house on the Saturday morning,” said Boudreaux as he pointed to his waist.

Boudreaux was working non stop during the historic flood.

“I left Friday morning at 5:30, did not get back until Saturday morning until about 3:30 4 o’clock.”

He was dedicated to saving lives, and his own family needed rescue.

“I got the phone call that the water was knee deep in my house. I couldn’t come back to the house, I had a car load full of people that had already been flooded out. So, I had to send my assistant chief and the fire department to rescue my family.”

While the police department didn’t experience much physical damage, Boudreaux admits every officer encountered emotional damage throughout the process.

“You see people, the despair on peoples face, you’re there to help and there’s nothing you can do to help. As first responders you don’t want to go home until the job is done. This job still not done around here. and you got people that still, it eats at them that they had to go home, they had to go on back to their normal routine.”

After the Restore Louisiana meeting that took place Friday, Boudreaux is hopeful that federal funding will help with financial struggles for recovering flood victims.

“We’re hoping that this new program that they’re talking about will help reimburse for some of those costs. You have people here that haven’t even started on their houses yet”

State officials will be visiting D.C. in the upcoming weeks to talk about receiving funding for flood victims.