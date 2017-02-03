Four Families Displaced after Apartment Fire

THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM THE LAFAYETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT:

Shortly after 3:30 this afternoon, Lafayette firefighters responded to 200 Buttercup Circle for a report of heavy smoke in an apartment. When emergency crews arrived at the Meadows Apartment Complex, several tenants were outside. Firefighters were directed to a downstairs apartment where the initial report of smoke was noted. After searching the unit, firefighters searched three additional apartments in an attempt to locate the fire. The fire was burning in the subfloor of the two-story apartment building. The fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes. All four apartments sustained smoke and fire damage.

The occupant of an upstairs apartment began smelling smoke in their unit. Light haze of smoke was seen coming from their air conditioning vents. Once they open the door to the closet where the central heating and air conditioning system was located, they could see the smoke coming from the floor. The occupants alerted the neighbors. Everyone escaped without any injuries. However, due to the fire damage, all four apartment tenants were displaced. American Red Cross arrived on the scene to assist.

Fire investigators determined that the fire originated within a central heating and air conditioning system in a downstairs apartment. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.