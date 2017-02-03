Four men arrested for aggravated kidnapping of Lafayette man

(The Daily Advertiser) – Louisiana State Police have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping a Lafayette man.

The alleged incident began Wednesday night, when the victim was taken hostage in the Thibodaux area, police said. The victim was brought to a Thibodaux residence, where he was restrained, held against his will and beaten overnight.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident on Thursday. Investigators located the residence and conducted surveillance, then followed several men who left the house in separate vehicles.

Authorities attempted to perform traffic stops on the vehicles, but the drivers fled. Authorities pursued them and detained four subjects, and located the victim.

Police arrested Erin D. Carter, 32, of Laplace; Jordan A. Jackson, 26, of Schriever; Daron D. Nolan, 21, of Thibodaux; and Herbert L. Woolens, 19, of Monroe.

They were charged with aggravated kidnapping and booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish jail.

State police said the case remains under investigation, and more arrested are expected.