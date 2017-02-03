Man arrested for selling crystal meth in Acadia Parish

MIRE, La. (KLFY) – An Acadia Parish man faces several drug and weapons charges after narcotics agents allegedly found crystal meth during a search of a home this morning.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said obtained a warrant to search a home in the 200 block of Everest Road in Mire, after a lengthy investigation.

“Our narcotics unit has worked this location for some time. They have identified the drug issues and obtained enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.”

Agents found multiple weapons, marijuana crystal meth and drug paraphernalia while searching the home.

Gibson said, “With the packaging of the drugs and the various pieces of drug paraphernalia, it is obvious that the drugs were being packaged and sold by the suspect. Our agents recovered over 30 individual packets of Crystal Meth along with scales and other items associated with the use and selling of this drug. This was a real good hit for our narcotics unit.”

39-year-old Jason Richard, of Church Point, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute cyrstal meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

35-year-old Jessica Hope James, of Lafayette, who was in the home at the time of the search, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Lafayette Parish.

Gibson says both additional charges are pending for both suspects and the case remains under investigation.