Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to appear in New York federal court

( CNN ) – Mexico’s most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation that laundered more than $14 billion and faces other charges that include operation of a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to murder rivals and firearms violations.

A game of cat-and-mouse

The indictment alleges that from 1989 to 2014 Guzman led a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing massive amounts of narcotics and conspiring to murder rivals who posed a threat, Capers said.

For years, the notorious cartel leader played a game of cat-and-mouse with the law.

In January 2001, he escaped from a prison in Jalisco in a laundry cart. Guzman was apprehended in February 2014. He escaped again in July 2015 from the maximum-security Altiplano federal prison near Toluca, Mexico, by crawling through an opening in the shower area of his cell block leading to a mile-long tunnel. He was later captured in January 2016.