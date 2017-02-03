Opelousas High head football coach resigns following allegation of abuse

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) – The principal at Opelousas Senior High School has confirmed with News 10 that the head football coach/athletic director, Dwight Collins, has resigned.

Collins resigned as of this week, but the circumstances behind his resignation are unknown, but just last Thursday, a parent of a student at the school filed a police report against Collins.

“The mother allegedly says that the coach grabbed her son’s arm in some kind of way,” said Opelousas Police Chief, Donald Thompson.

Chief Thompson says the report was filed with the school’s resource officer. He says surveillance footage at the school was reviewed, but there was no sign of the alleged abuse caught on camera.

“We won’t press any charges because of lack of evidence,” said Chief Thompson. “The surveilance video is not showing that any type of battery was committed.”

Collins is no stranger to these allegations. Back in August 2013, he was a football coach at Eunice High School.

Eunice Police Chief, Randy Fontenot, confirms that there was an argument between Collins and a 17-year-old student that resulted in a scuffle between the two.

The parents of the student filed a police report.

Collins was then arrested in November 2013 on a warrant for simple battery, however, Chief Fontentot says the charges were later dismissed due to lack of evidence.

As far as the recent allegation goes, Chief Thompson says the investigation has now been turned over to the St. Landry Parish School Board.

We reached out to the school board, but our calls weren’t returned.