LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A portion of Eraste Landry Road will be closed as crews with LCG’s Public Works Department make concrete street repairs.

The closure will be implemented beginning Monday, February 6th at 7:00 a.m. from the 2200 block of Eraste Landry between Westgate Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The closure will remain in effect until Saturday, February 11th at 5:00 p.m.

A detour route will be posted.