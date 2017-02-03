Road closure for Eraste Landry Rd between Westgate and Ambassador

The announcement that a citywide concrete street repair was made early Friday morning.

The road closure for Eraste Landry road between Eestgate road LA93 and Ambassador Caffrey parkway will begin Monday at February 6 at 7am and end February 11 at 5pm.

Mariah Brown, an employee of Racetrack says “With this road being closed, I just think it’s going to cause a whole lot of traffic for sure because people have been asking us all week why is the road being closed and we don’t have an idea.”

Brown and her coworker say they’ve never seen a closure on that road during their 4 years of working at racetrack.

Regulars to the road were not thrilled about notice of the week long road delay on the .68th of a mile that makes traveling to and from Scott a breeze.

The repairs will be done along the coulee area of Eraste Landry between ambassador and Westgate..

Some drivers suggest alternate routes like taking Dulles or Cameron Street.

The DOTD also announced that LA182 northbound also known as Pinhook Road between Verot School Road, and Bendal drive in Lafayette parish will have alternate lane closures beginning Sunday February 5 from 7am to 1pm for repairs.